WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park held two dedication ceremonies Monday afternoon. Waite Park held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the renovations to City Hall.

The updated city hall building will have more room for fire department vehicles, an operational yard for the police department, and a new 100-person capacity training room. City Staff and the Police Department have already temporarily moved to the Public Works building while the renovation work takes place. The roughly $28 million renovation project will last about 16 months.

After the groundbreaking, things moved over to River’s Edge Park, where a dedication ceremony was held for the Herm (Gooner) Bartz memorial. Bartz was a long-time city employee and council member and an avid baseball fan. Two large concrete baseballs near the ball field entrance now pay tribute to his passion for baseball and service to the city. The dedication ceremony was originally supposed to take place on June 2nd but was postponed due to rain.

