WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a fun night at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Friday Night. Country music was the featured genre with Warren Zeiders headlining the show along with his guest Wesko. Wesko opened things up at 7:30 p.m., playing for about 45 minutes.

Wesko gave the crowd some unexpected treats by playing his new song "Mr. Tennessee," which he just dropped on Thursday, and he says it was the first time he played it live for a crowd. He also debuted a new song called "Hold On," which he told the crowd he had just written. After a 30-minute intermission, Warren Zeiders took the stage to screaming and cheering. He opened up with his songs "Intoxicated" and "Some Whiskey." Zeiders had a unique stage setup at the Ledge featuring a walk-out platform to interact with fans, and a 2nd level stage raising him above the main platform.

He was only able to get in four songs before he announced to the crowd there would be a 20-minute break because of severe weather moving in and a lightning strike about 2 miles away. Zeiders told fans he wanted everyone to be safe and jokingly told them he always brings the lightning to his shows. The postponement ended up lasting 65 minutes, but pretty much everyone remained to be sure to catch his entire act. Next up for the Ledge is Darius Rucker on July 24th. Check out the gallery of photos from the show below.

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater

