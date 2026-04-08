WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new roundabout could soon be on the way in an area community. The City of Waite Park has received a $710,000 federal grant for a proposed roundabout. The roundabout would be built at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and First Street South.

The project is designed to reduce travel delays and vehicles idling at the intersection. The grant comes from federal money to help reduce carbon emissions, and the proposed roundabout would help do so by eliminating the idling cars waiting to turn from First Street onto 10th Avenue. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Office of Sustainability and Public Health, the road improvement will reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 89.7 metric tons per year.

Waite Park also received a $1.2 million dollar federal grant from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program to help with the new roundabout and other improvements on 10th Avenue South.

READ MORE: St. Cloud and Waite Park Get $1.2 Million for Road Improvements

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