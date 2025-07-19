WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a first-time experience for many at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. For the first time in the venue's five-year history, it had a weather delay. At about 9:05 p.m. Friday night, during the Warren Zeiders concert, the show was postponed due to a severe storm warning. The Ledge Amphitheater's General Manager, Meredith Lyon, says their number one goal is to always keep people safe:

"So we're in direct contact with the National Weather Service, as well as Stearns County Emergency Management, and the storm that broke off that was heading our direction, fortunately, the pieces that they were most concerned about ended up being minimal impact to us and stayed about a mile away."

Video sign informing guests about weather delay at the Ledge Amphitheater, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Video sign informing guests about weather delay at the Ledge Amphitheater, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

She says overall, their severe weather procedures were successful:

"It really made us feel good about our processes, and we'll debrief after to see what things we can always do better, but at the end of the day, the guests are our primary concern and we just want to make sure they're safe as well as the artists really expressed that too that they want their fans to be safe."

Lyon says they have what they like to call the "Ledge Effect," where they have never had to cancel a concert due to weather. She says, in fact, this year is the first season they have had to deal with rain and weather at shows at all. The Zeiders concert resumed after about a 65-minute delay due to the storm.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.