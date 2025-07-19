Venue Prioritizes Safety During Rare Weather Delay For Concert
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a first-time experience for many at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. For the first time in the venue's five-year history, it had a weather delay. At about 9:05 p.m. Friday night, during the Warren Zeiders concert, the show was postponed due to a severe storm warning. The Ledge Amphitheater's General Manager, Meredith Lyon, says their number one goal is to always keep people safe:
"So we're in direct contact with the National Weather Service, as well as Stearns County Emergency Management, and the storm that broke off that was heading our direction, fortunately, the pieces that they were most concerned about ended up being minimal impact to us and stayed about a mile away."
She says overall, their severe weather procedures were successful:
"It really made us feel good about our processes, and we'll debrief after to see what things we can always do better, but at the end of the day, the guests are our primary concern and we just want to make sure they're safe as well as the artists really expressed that too that they want their fans to be safe."
Lyon says they have what they like to call the "Ledge Effect," where they have never had to cancel a concert due to weather. She says, in fact, this year is the first season they have had to deal with rain and weather at shows at all. The Zeiders concert resumed after about a 65-minute delay due to the storm.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge
Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt