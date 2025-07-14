Explore Behind The Scenes At Ledge Amphitheater This Wednesday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park? Wednesday is your chance to find out as the Ledge is hosting an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will be able to explore behind the scenes, take a selfie on stage, and take in all the splendor of the facility.
Can You Sing A Song On Stage?
The Ledge’s General Manager, Meredith Lyon, says adventurous fans might even be able to sing:
"We might actually have that opportunity, so if somebody is brave enough with all of the other participants in the tour and they want to belt out a chord, we are very supportive so we will be their biggest fans and they certainly can ask for that opportunity."
Lyon says the tours are self-guided, but staff will be on hand to answer any questions people have.
Does the Staff Have Any Fun Stories from Visiting Acts?
She says you will get to hear some behind-the-scenes stories from staff, too:
"They interact with the artists and the tour directly, and so they'll have some fun stories to share especially if some of the artists have been here that maybe are some favorites of some of our guests and certainly ask those questions of our management team and they'll be happy to share some of their experiences."
Lyon says they have some fun things to share that people probably don't know about, and it's always fun to learn about things that happen behind the scenes before the magic happens on stage.
The open house is free to attend. Next up at the Ledge is Warren Zeiders on Friday, and then Darrius Rucker on July 24th.
