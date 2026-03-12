Catholic Community Schools is holding an open house at Cathedral High School on Thursday March 19 from 5-7pm. Cathedral Director of Admissions Denise Klein, Catholic Community Schools President David Fremo and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON.

Open House

Klein says the open house showcases grades 6-12 and is for prospective students and families to view the school and meet faculty and staff. She says staff will be available to answer questions and there will be curriculum based activities for students. Klein says their fine arts will be represented with their mini singers performing.

Replacing Principals

Cathedral is in search of a new Principal after the announced retirement of Kathy Crispo. Sheri Rutar is retiring as Principal at Katherine Drexel in St. Cloud. Fremo says Crispo has made so many contributors having started at Cathedral in 1992. He says it's an exciting time for new people coming in and allows for the celebration of those you are retiring. Fremo anticipates more faculty and/or staff will announce their retirement soon as well.

Timeline

The timeline to replace new Principals is likely to take place between weeks and months. Fremo says the goal is to have replacements prior to the new school year.

Activity Success

Cathedral is celebrating recent sports and activity success in hockey, dance and robotics. Emmett Keenan highlights the details.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Denise, Emmett and David, click below.