Today is the last day of school for Cathedral High School students. On the last day students are giving back to the community by volunteering at numerous locations throughout the city. It's called "Serving it Up". Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan and Marketing Director Christina Oliver joined me on WJON.

Volunteering

Oliver says students are volunteering up to 4 hours at non profits and community centers in the St. Cloud area. Locations students are volunteering at include Great Theater, (where they reorganize props and costumes), the Humane Society, Pathways 4 Youth, Place of Hope, helping with a revamp at the St. Cloud Library, Catholic Charities, Good Shepard Senior Community, St. Ben's facilities, Youth for Christ, and with the St. Cloud Fire Department.

Number of Students at Each Location

Oliver says there are at least 10-20 students at each location. She says this is requiring teamwork from the students and each student was able to choose where they wanted to go. Oliver says this is a great opportunity for students to end the year on a high note.

In this format, Keenan says this is the 2nd year they've done "Serve It Up". He says Cathedral has always been service oriented but this is just the 2nd year in this format.

Cathedral Car Wash

Cathedral students are also hosting a car wash today from 12pm-2pm at Cathedral High School. Money raised goes to benefit the Terebinth Refuge Center. Oliver says there are high schoolers willing to wash your car with care.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Christina and Emmett, click below.