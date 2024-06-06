Cathedral Softball Advances to State Semifinals

Cathedral defeated defeated Class 2-A champion Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-1. Senior Ella Voit pitched the complete game, giving up 4 hits, 1 walk and had 7 strikeouts.

Get our free mobile app

Sam Dingmann had a 2 out hit to put CHS up 1-0 in the 2nd inning. In the 6th inning, CHS added an insurance run, Liz Bell with a line drive hit, Tayla Vought followed with a hit and Kyah Koenig hit a Sac Fly. Dilworth-Glydon-Fleton scored their run on a couple hits in the top of the 7th.

Cathedral will play Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 4:30 today (Thursday) in the semifinals.