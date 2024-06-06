ROCORI Softball Falls in State Quarters

ROCORI lost 6-2 to St. Francis Wednesday in the Class 3-A State Softball Tournament Quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The Spartans went out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning but St. Francis responded with 2 runs 2nd inning, added 1 run in the 4th and 5th innings before scoring 2 more runs in the 7th inning. ROCORI scored their 2nd run in the 4th inning.

Jessica Boos went 2-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI. She also threw all 7 innings for the Spartans allowing 6 hits, 8 walks and 6 earned runs with 3 strikeouts. Madyson Hesse went 1-3 with 1 RBI for the Spartans. ROCORI will play in the consolation semifinals today at 9 a.m. in North Mankato against Benilde-St. Margaret's.