COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Students at an area school district could have a new career pathway opportunity this fall. The Rocori Area School Board will discuss leasing space for a new Automotive Technician class on Monday night.

ROCORI offers a meat-cutting class as part of its pathway opportunities.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the district has everything ready to go, but needs to find a space to hold the class. He says they have been successful at leasing space for other pathway classes like their technology center:

"We really do that pretty economically. When you start looking at schools that build the Tech Centers, you're talking many millions of dollars for facilities, modern facilities, and we're just trying to do it with some local partners, and I think that's just good for everybody."

Enerson says Schwieters Chevrolet is interested in partnering with ROCORI to provide curriculum and some guest instructors.

ROCORI currently has a small engine repair class, but not an auto repair class.

He says they are always looking to expand opportunities for their students:

"When you go out into the workforce, it isn't just about doing the job you've got to have communication skills, personal skills, and there's a lot of things that we can work on in a real life environment and so I think you're seeing that schools are really moving in, trying to move in that direction with things. We'll always be able to complete the, help get kids ready for four year university."

Enerson says about half of their graduates are going to trade and tech schools or going right into the workforce, so ROCORI is looking to change with them. The goal is to start with an Auto Tech 1 class, add an Auto Tech 2 class in the future, and then build partnerships for potential internships for the students.

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