Community Input Is Key For ROCORI’s Upcoming School Plans
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Strategic Planning is an important aspect of every school district, and one area school district wants the public's help. ROCORI Area Schools will be sending out a survey looking for the public's input, and it is looking for volunteers to be part of a strategic planning committee.
How Many Times would the Committee Meet?
Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the committee would meet four times:
"So you're probably talking an initial meeting maybe in August or September, maybe a second meeting later that month, and then October, I don't know if they'd get a couple of them in, but my anticipation would be is that we're kind of moving forward and it would follow up with some of the different listening sessions we're having with stakeholder groups."
Enerson says the committee will be made up of community members, families, and staff, and they will make recommendations to the school board.
He says the district hopes to have the new strategic plan in place by February or March next year. ROCORI Area Schools start the new school year on September 2nd.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud