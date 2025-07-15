COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Strategic Planning is an important aspect of every school district, and one area school district wants the public's help. ROCORI Area Schools will be sending out a survey looking for the public's input, and it is looking for volunteers to be part of a strategic planning committee.

How Many Times would the Committee Meet?

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the committee would meet four times:

"So you're probably talking an initial meeting maybe in August or September, maybe a second meeting later that month, and then October, I don't know if they'd get a couple of them in, but my anticipation would be is that we're kind of moving forward and it would follow up with some of the different listening sessions we're having with stakeholder groups."

Enerson says the committee will be made up of community members, families, and staff, and they will make recommendations to the school board.

He says the district hopes to have the new strategic plan in place by February or March next year. ROCORI Area Schools start the new school year on September 2nd.

