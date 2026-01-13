COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Some Central Minnesota High School students are turning a class project into a fun night for the community. ROCORI's Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities class is hosting Winter Game Night on Wednesday at the high school. The event will have a bean bag tournament, a variety of games, $1 hotdogs and pizza slices, and a silent auction.

Facilitator Dave Hinkemeyer says planning the game night is a learning experience for the students:

"One of the goals of this class is to have the students become aware of what's involved with working other people, not only the members of the class, the students in the class, but also going out to the different businesses, the Marnanteli's and the Plantenberg's to hey can you help us support this by doing what you can with the hotdogs and pizza, that sort of thing."

Hinkemeyer says the bottom line for students was to see what it takes to work with a group and put an event together, and hold a fun gathering in the process:

"It's just kind of a way to get the community together and kind of give them an idea of what our class and what our program is about here with the CEO class."

Hinkemeyer says the class is very unique in that the students don't have a classroom; they are hosted by six different area businesses for six weeks each over the course of the school year.

He says the students put in a lot of work, including showing up for school 45 minutes early each day. Winter Game Night takes place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., is open to everyone, and is free to attend.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

