Cathedral Softball Eyeing a State Championship

The Cathedral softball team will be making their 4th state tournament appearance in school history when they play Wednesday in North Mankato against defending Class AA Champion Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 3 p.m. The Crusaders are 22-4 and seeded 3rd in the Class 2-A state tournament while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is unseeded.

Cathedral has a unique roster that includes just 4 seniors and 3 juniors. The Crusaders have 7 sophomores, 1 9th grader and 2 8th graders on the roster. Head Coach Todd Dingmann, senior pitcher Ella Voit and sophomores Tayla Vought and McKenna Buckentine joined me on WJON. Dingmann feels like the pressure is off with the goal of making it to the state tournament accomplished. He says they are happy to be there but they are not done with what they hope to do in North Mankato.

Voit has been the top pitcher for the Crusaders this season. She says it makes such a difference to have a defense behind her she can count on. Voit says it takes the pressure off. She says being a senior hasn't been much different for her this season because she's taken a leadership role for many years due to being the top pitcher. Voit appreciates her relationship with catcher, McKenna Buckentine. She says McKenna is one of her best friends and they work very well together. Voit explains there is a trust and belief that she has in Buckentine.

Sophomore Tayla Vought is a 4-year starter and despite being a sophomore this season Vought has taken on a leadership role. She says it's great to be a state tournament team and they are now the team with the target on them.

Cathedral's previous state tournament appearances came in 1977, 1986 and 2022. Cathedral defeated Kimball 3-2 Thursday to capture the Section 6-2-A title last Thursday. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Todd, Ella, Tayla and McKenna, it is available below.

Cathedral Roster:

Number Name Position Year 1 Polipnick, Avery 12 2 Keene, Isabella 12 3 Koenig, Kyah 9 5 Buckentine, McKenna 10 6 Polipnick, Finley 10 7 Schneider, Bayley 10 8 Alexander, Keira 10 9 Jerzak, CJ 8 11 Bell, Elizabeth 10 13 Dingmann, Samantha 10 14 Kayser, Natalie 11 15 Kirks, Julia 12 19 Dorr, Rachel 11 24 Fleege, Isabella 8 25 Voit, Ella 12 29 Meyers, Ellie 11 32 Vought, Tayla 10