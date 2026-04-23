High School seniors are counting down the days until graduation but for these 3-sport Cathedral athletes they are enjoying the high school time they have left. Bayley Schneider, Aubrey Lesnau, Jacob Oliver and Griffin Sturm joined me along with Director of Admissions Denise Klein on WJON.

photo courtesy of Christina Oliver photo courtesy of Christina Oliver loading...

Bayley Schneider

Bayley has played in 11 state tournaments at Cathedral (soccer, dance, and softball). She says playing 3 sports in school has allowed her to meet some great people and make connections. Bayley will go on to play soccer at St. Scholastica in Duluth this fall. She plans to study nursing.

Aubrey Lesnau

Aubrey Lesnau has been the soccer goal keeper on their state tournament teams and is also a state champion in track. She was apart of the relay team that set a new Minnesota State record last season. Lesnau says sports has been a great way to meet new people and she also likes getting a chance to help out the younger kids in the Catholic Community School system. She intends to run track and attend North Dakota State this fall.

Jacob Oliver

Jacob Oliver has played in 4 Cathedral soccer state tournaments, he set a new Minnesota State record and is now the all-time leading goal scorer in Minnesota. He scored 56 goals in the fall of 2025. He was awarded the title of MNHSL Mr. Soccer. Jacob says playing 3 sports has been a great way to meet people and he has loved the experience. He says many of his friends have come from playing sports together. Jacob intends on playing soccer and baseball and St. John's University in Collegeville.

Griffin Sturm

Griffin Sturm has played in the state soccer, state golf and state hockey tournaments including earning a state hockey championship. Griffin recently was awarded the Herb Brooks award, a prestigious Minnesota High School hockey honor presented annually to players who best embody the Herb Brooks' core values of leadership, character, teamwork and excellence. Griffin says it has been a special experience for him at Cathedral. Sturm intends on playing hockey in Lincoln, Nebraska next year.

Moving on to College

In all 26 Cathedral seniors will play sports in college which is close to 28% of the graduating class. The national average is 8%.

Contact CCS

Cathedral High School and Catholic Community Schools invite interested families to give them a call and set up a tour. Denise Klein says Cathedral is always open to questions and visits. Learn more at ccsprek12.org.

If you'd to listen to my conversation with Bayley, Jacob, Aubrey, Griffin and Denise, click below.