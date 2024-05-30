Cathedral Students Learning About Community Homelessness Today

Cathedral High School students are learning about homelessness in the community today. On the final day of their school year Cathedral 9th - 11th graders are scattered throughout the community. Cathedral spokesperson Christina Oliver says students learn about homelessness and will meet and hear of actual people that have gone through situational homelessness. The students then do various other activities for students to understand it in more context. After which there they move out to various sites.

Get our free mobile app

David Fremo (photo - Jay Caldwell) David Fremo (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

The sites students will be visiting include Homeless Helping Homeless, Kids Fighting Hunger, Pathways for Youth, Place of Hope, Great Theatre, Humane Society, Poor Clares Monastery, and St. Benedict's Care Facilities. Catholic Community School President David Fremo joined me on WJON. He says this is such a key learning opportunity which gives students a chance to see things first hand. Fremo says it's an opportunity to learn and to become better advocates. He says to see some of these things first hand can change the way a person views things. Fremo says these experiences can weave into the hearts of students even if what they see and learn is difficult.

Fremo is 6 months into the job of Catholic Community School President. He says he's still excited about the job and opportunity to connect the school to the community. Fremo indicates he appreciates the partnerships the school system has with the parishes and the cooperation to maintain the facilities. He says the financial burden to maintain facilities lies with the partnership with the school system and the cooperating parishes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with David Fremo, it is available below.