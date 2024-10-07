Homeless Population on The Rise in Minnesota

With colder weather coming area outreach workers are reaching out to the homeless population. I was joined on WJON by Benton County Commissioner Steve Heinen, Victoria Blonigan from Benton County Outreach, Heather Post, a CentraCare Outreach Nurse and Chad Hess from the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Blonigan says in 2023 there were 8,393 homeless people in Minnesota and in 2024 there are more than 9,000. She says homelessness among families are seeing the largest increase.

Blonigan indicates the local homeless population largely had been living out of sight in the woods during the summer months but with colder weather coming that will no longer be possible. She says the shelters in the St. Cloud area are full and many of these people don't have anywhere to go. Heather Post works to get the area homeless connected with appointments, helping them get insurance, getting them meds and meeting them where they are at. She has had experience meeting homeless under bridges, in the woods and at the shelters.

Why do people become homeless? That is a question I asked my panel of guests. Post says often times it has to do with misfortunes in their lives whether it be a loss of a job, loss of a spouse, mental health challenges and chemical addiction. She says a person got into a situation where they couldn't afford to pay their bills and were evicted from their residence. Blonigan says there is a need for affordable rental housing in this community. Post explains she has always felt safe meeting the local homeless population and many homeless people aren't aware of the resources that are available to them. She says gaining their trust is important. Hess indicates the majority of the local homeless are not aggressive but some do have a criminal record with theft being the most often crime committed.

Blonigan and Heinen indicate many of the local homeless people have jobs but don't make enough money to afford housing. Hess says the majority of the local homeless are from the St. Cloud area. He says there a some who have relocated from the Twin Cities or northern Minnesota.

An event to help educate the homeless population will take place at the end of this month. Project Connect is a free event that offers people within the community the opportunity to access services offered by governmental, non-profit, and other agencies. The event will take place October 29 from 10am - 3pm at the Rivers Edge Convention Center.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve, Victoria, Heather and Chad, it is available below.