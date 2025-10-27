Deulm Business Break-in Leaves Community On Alert For Clues
The Benton County Sheriff's Department are reporting a business had a window broken into in Deulm. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says it appears the suspect is a male and was in the building for several hours. She says items were damaged.
Contact Crime Stoppers
If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.
