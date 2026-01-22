The state of Minnesota has had numerous reports of fraud in regards to child care services over the years. To learn if this is happening at the county level, I was joined by Nina Wegman, lead worker, eligibility unit from Benton County, Ken Pawlenty, Child Support/Fraud Program Supervisor and Benton County Commissioner Steve Heinen.

Childcare Assistance

Childcare assistance is based on household income, and the relationship between the parent/guardian requesting assistance and the child. Wegman says there are relationship requirements that need to be met. She says child care assistance is primarily funded by the Federal government but some money comes from the state.

Fraud Prevention

Pawlenty says in Benton County they handle the individual fraud prevention programs. The State of Minnesota licenses the daycare centers and it is their responsibility to find inconsistencies in reporting. Pawlenty says they license in-home daycares and monitor those inconsistencies. He says it is the state that should be looking to see if a center is billing appropriately for what they are getting in reimbursement.

Eligibility Requirements

Wegman says in counties they look at fraud that clients commit. She works to determine the eligibility for the public assistance program. Wegman says this is not a free handout and there are requirements which includes income, asset limits, and mandatory verifications. She says if information is not provider, these individuals are denied assistance. Wegman says if they question any of the information given by the applicate, they refer that to a fraud investigation. She says the fraud investigator is the one who looks into the validity of the information given.

Determining Intent

Wegman says there has been cases of fraud in Benton County. She indicates it's important to determine if the person's intent was to falsify information or if it was just an oversight.

Fraud Investigator

Ken Pawlenty says they have 1 full-time fraud prevention investigator. He says they are in a 4-county region that consists of Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Morrison Counties. He says the eligibility specialists are always watching for fraud red flags. Pawlenty says their investigator will make a visit to the person suspected of fraud by checking out household living situations and verifying employment. He says they check on all their licensed daycare facilities in the county on a yearly basis.

Not an Increase in Benton County

Pawlenty doesn't feel they are seeing an increase in fraud cases at the county level in recent years. Pawlenty says if fraud is determined they can turn their information over for a criminal investigation.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ken, Nina and Steve, click below.