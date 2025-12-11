ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person whose remains were found in Minden Township.

On November 19th, deputies were led to the discovery of human remains found in a wooded area in the 1500 block of East St. Germain Street. Detectives collected the remains and other evidence found at the scene with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

They were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification and determination of the cause and manner of death. They have been identified as 62-year-old Timothy Strand. Strand's family reported him as missing to the Wright County Sheriff's Office in June of 2019.

A determination of the cause and manner of Strand's death has not been made. The case remains open and active.