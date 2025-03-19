Crime Stoppers; Ditch Fires in Benton County

The Benton County Sheriff's Office are reporting brush fires in ditches with the warmer weather in Central Minnesota. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers indicates they aren't sure how they've been started but she says some could have been intentionally started. She says if you see a brush or ditch fire, contact 911 or the non emergency number. Mages also suggests to never throw cigarette butts out car windows into ditches.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.