Homeless Population Growing in St. Cloud Area

The homeless population shifts from shelters overnight in the winter to encampments in the spring. That according to Benton County Commissioner Steve Heinen, Victoria Blonigen from Benton County Outreach and CentraCare Outreach Nurse Heather Post. The 3 joined me on WJON for an update on St. Cloud area homelessness.

Approximately 450 to 500 people are homeless in the St. Cloud area. Blonigen says that number can be difficult to determine because many of the homeless aren't receiving services or any type of assistance. Post indicates St. Cloud is seeing an increase in homeless due to a lack of shelter space in the Twin Cities and Brainerd shutdown their warming house and ordinances have changed in the Brainerd Lakes area in regards to encampments. Blonigen says many homeless are finding areas in the woods, sleeping on church steps and in locations where few people.

The shelters in St. Cloud continue to be full and the hours they are open have now changed as well. Post says all shelters have restrictions which include drug and alcohol use in the facility and on the property. She says the hours at the Lincoln Center are from 11am-8pm now and they require 1 staff member to every 6 clients in the facility. That is a requirement from the city of St. Cloud.

Post says she sees on average of 120-125 homeless people a week. She helps getting homeless connected to their providers, following up with appointments, medications, wound care, bug sprays and basic first aid needs. Blonigen lets the homeless know about the resources available in the county, provides tarps, bug spray, sun block, water bottles, can openers and information about transportation.

Steve Heinen believes increasing the amount of boarding houses in the area will help the problem. He says this will provide shelter, food and a stable environment. He says it's difficult to get more boarding houses when the city doesn't want that anymore. Heinen says the majority of homeless want help and they have numerous success stories of people leaving homelessness and finding a place to live. He says some homeless have full and part-time jobs and are too proud to look for assistance.

If people would like to help out with the homeless in our area, Heinen suggests reaching out to the county you live in, they are always looking for private donations.

