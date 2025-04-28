DEED Awards Benton County Grant to Help With Beltline Project
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County is receiving $1-million to help support the development of its Beltline Corridor Project.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded more than $2.7-million to four Minnesota communities that are preparing for power plant closures and transitioning away from fossil fuels.
Benton County's project will create a beltway that will connect Highway 10 to Highway 23. As part of that project, the county needs to relocate two Xcel Energy electric transmission poles along the route.
Once the new route is established, the corridor is expected to promote growth and link Sartell and Sauk Rapids to the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
