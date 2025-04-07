Fire Extinguishers Dumped in Benton County; Theft in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting theft from a storage unit on 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a Television was taken.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office are reporting fire extinguishers been dumped at Bent in the River Park.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.