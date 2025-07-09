The homeless population is on the rise again in the St. Cloud area. Benton County Commissioner Steve Heinen, Victoria Blonigen from Benton County Outreach and CentraCare Outreach Nurse, Heather Post joined me on WJON. Blonigen says there was a 9% increase in the homeless population from 2023 to 2024 and she is seeing a lot of new faces this summer. Blonigen and Post both visit shelters and meet the homeless where they are at offering information about financial assistance and giving them access to bug spray, sunscreen and water.

Heather Post, Victoria Blonigen and Steve Heinen (photo - Jay Caldwell) Heather Post, Victoria Blonigen and Steve Heinen (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Who are the Homeless?

Blonigen says the homeless the public typically sees at shelters, on the streets or in encampments are only a glimpse of the amount of homeless the St. Cloud area has. She says those individuals are typically the ones struggling with mental health and/or chemical addictions. Blonigen says there are many people living in their vehicles. She says many of the homeless have full or part time jobs but can't afford housing but find away to keep their vehicles, pay car insurance and often times have a gym membership to have a place to shower.

photo - Mandy Braaten photo - Mandy Braaten loading...

Encampments

Numerous encampments were spotted on the east side of St. Cloud within the last couple of weeks. Heinen says those encampments have moved. Blonigen says these people may have found housing somewhere else but are likely still looking for somewhere to live on a more permanent basis. Heinen says St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen informed him last week they found a temporary place to live for 4 homeless people.

Come Together

Heinen says he'd like to see the mayors in the St. Cloud area come together and find a way to help with dealing with the homeless population. He says they need less talk and more action. Heinen says county Government can provide services but not housing.

Where Are These Tents Coming From?

Where are the local homeless getting these tents? I asked that question to Steve, Victoria and Heather. Post indicates community members have donated tents to counties and shelters who then offer them to those in need.

How to Help

For those interested in helping the homeless in our area, Blonigen suggests reaching out to the county you live in and homeless shelters in the area.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve, Victoria and Heather, click below.