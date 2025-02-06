Homeless Situation in Central MN Isn’t Improving

The St. Cloud area has an estimated 450 to 500 homeless people. That according to Benton County Commissioner Steve Heinen. Steve joined me on WJON along with Victoria Blonigen from Benton County Outreach and CentraCare Outreach Nurse Heather Post.

Blonigen says all the homeless shelters in the St. Cloud are full. Heinen says the churches who've volunteered to take up to 24 homeless people each night from 8pm - 8am are also full. Blonigen says many of the homeless are living in RVs and their vehicles. She says the cold weather pushes many of the homeless away from parks and the woods but she expects them to return to those locations as the weather warms. Blonigen says this the largest amount of homeless we've ever had in the St. Cloud area.

Get our free mobile app

Post indicates many of the homeless in the area are homeless due to a variety of issues which can include mental health, chemical addiction, criminal record and sometimes a combination of the above. She meets with these individuals and offers food and medical assistance along with information about services that may be available to them.

Blonigen says the St. Cloud area needs more affordable housing. She explains many of the homeless have jobs or could be employed if permanent housing could be found. Post says some of the homeless in the area are families. She indicates some people came to the area with the promise of a job but found that wasn't the case.

The area churches participating helping homeless overnight include St. Francis Xavier in Sartell, Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud, St. John's Cantius Episcopal and First Presbytian Church. Each church commits to a 2-week period from 8pm - 8am where beds are set up and 2 to 3 staff are on hand. Buses from Lincoln Center bring these individuals to the churches involved.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve, Victoria, and Heather, it is available below.