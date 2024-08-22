Cathedral Football Looking to Build on Last Season’s Momentum
The Cathedral football team won 4 of their last 6 games to finish the 2023 campaign 4-6. After starting the season 0-4 Cathedral posted 3 straight shutout wins over Paynesville, Royalton and Maple Lake before losing a tight 14-12 game against Kimball to close the regular season. Cathedral posted a 25-7 playoff win at Milaca before falling to section champion, Annandale 48-8 in the 2nd round.
Cathedral Head Coach Andrew Leintz joined me on WJON. He says their first win of the season over Paynesville was really a turning point for them. Leintz says to start 0-4 and to finish they way they did gives them a lot of positives entering this season. He explains they have lots of key players returning which includes their starting quarterback, junior Henry Schloe. Leintz believes this is the first time in 6 to 7 years they return their starting quarterback. Cathedral also returns their top receivers Nick Plante, Jack Hamak, Brody Schneider and tight end Jack Weihrauch. The Crusaders also return 3 starters on the offensive line.
On defense Cathedral returns their entire secondary which includes twins Ikenna and Micah Nwachukwu at corner and Jack Nellans and Brady Kohn at safety. Owen Fradette is a key returnee on the defensive line along with Timmy Lawal. Leintz says they have 6 to 8 starters returning on both their offense and defense.
Cathedral opens the season at home at St. John's University against Warroad at 1 p.m. on Friday August 30. Former Cathedral football and softball coach and former St. Cloud Icebreakers girls hockey coach Mark Chamernick is the Activities Director at Warroad which led to this matchup. Cathedral traveled to Warroad last season and will host them this time around.
Cathedral's 2024 Schedule: (Home Games played at St. John's University)
August 30 vs. Warroad, 1pm
September 6 at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7pm
September 13 vs. Holdingford, 7pm
September 20 vs. Osakis, 7pm
September 27 at Paynesville, 7pm
October 4 vs. Royalton, 7pm
October 11 at Maple Lake, 7pm
October 16 at Kimball, 7pm
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrew Leintz, it is available below.