High School Sports Results Monday April 15

Softball:

ROCORI 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 5

(Jessica Boos threw all 7 innings with 5 earned runs with 11 strikeouts for ROCORI. Jordyn Illies went 2-4 including the game-winning RBI single. For ROCORI Sam Sufka went 1-3 with 2 RBI, Jessia Boos went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI, Sophia Hess went 1-4 a a run scored and 1 RBI and Mady Hesse walked 3 times and scored the game-winning run).

Cathedral 13, Foley 0 (5 innings)

(Ella Voit threw the complete game shutout with 7 strikeouts. Tayla Vought led the offense going 2-3, scoring 3 runs and as she had a bases clearing double and a sole HR driving in 4 runs. Kyah Koenig went 3-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 runs batted in. Avery Polipnick chipped in with 2 hits. The Crusaders are 4-0 with their next game this Thursday at 5:00 pm vs Little Falls in Waite Park.)

Albany 10, Sauk Centre 2

(Callie Holthaus was the winning pitcher. Sara Eiynck went 2-2 with 1 RBI and Alyssa Sand went 2-4)

Kimball 10, Royalton 0

Holdingford 12, Maple Lake 1

BBE 13, ACGC 0

Milaca 19, Mora 4

Chisago Lakes 1, Becker 0

Norwood-Young America 4, Annandale 2

Princeton 4, Monticello 3

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, ROCORI 4

(Brett Schlangen threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed for Sartell. Brady Thompson went 2-2 with 2 runs scored and Brendan Boesen went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI)

St. Cloud 1, Brainerd 0

(Parker Schulz had both of St. Cloud's hits and drove in the lone run. Kadyn Mork threw 5 shutout innings with 3 hits allowed and 4 strikeouts. Schulz threw the final 2 innings for the Crush)

Cathedral 7, Mora 5

(Caden Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs for Cathedral. Jacob Oliver had two hits and drove in two runs, and Nolan Bigaouette added two hits for The Crusaders. Cade Simones allowed just one unearned run over five innings to earn the win on the mound. Cathedral is 2-1 on the season and plays at Foley on Thursday.)

Albany 9, Little Falls 5

(Keenan Dingman hit a 2-run home run for Albany. Bennett Hylla went 3-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI, and Nick Merdan went 3-4 with 3 runs scored for the Huskies).

Melrose 15, West Central 0

Becker 8, Annandale 4

Paynesville 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Kimball 9, Pillager 0

Holdingford 1, Maple Lake 0

Milaca 14, Zimmerman 4

Princeton 8, Monticello 2

Montevideo 6, Sauk Centre 0

Montevideo 7, Sauk Centre 1

Boys Tennis:

Foley 7, North Branch 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley def. Wyatt Helberg, North Branch, 7-5 , 5-7 , 13-11 ;

No. 2 - Landon Harris, Foley def. Drake Mellon, North Branch, 6-4 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Gabe Wurdemann, North Branch, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Mason Weikert, Foley def. Ben Rossini, North Branch, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gavin Gross, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley def. Isaiah Das, North Branch - Ethan Thelander, North Branch, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Weston Harris, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley def. Parker Kroschell, North Branch - Billy Tribbett, North Branch, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Lane Stangler, Foley - Joel David, Foley def. Ean Tribbett, North Branch - Ethan Berg, North Branch, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

St. Cloud 6, Osakis 1

St. Cloud Crush Boys Tennis team swept the singles matches to pick up its first win of the season, 6-1 over Osakis. Eli Burnham earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at #3 singles.

Boys Golf:

Monticello Invite

Sartell-St. Stephen finished 3rd with a team total of 306. The Sabres were just 4 shots behind 1st place Champlin Park. Albany finished 8th with a team total of 322. Carson Andel shot a 73 to lead Sartell. Joseph Sonaglia of Sartell shot a 74.

Girls Golf:

Cathedral shot a team score of 407 in the Becker Invite. Cammy Sand paced Cathedral with a 95 to finish 23rd out of 67 golfers. Abby Silver carded an even 100. The Crusaders are at Milaca tomorrow.

Track and Field:

In Track and Field, the Cathedral Girls won the conference quad at Milaca with the Cathedral Boys finishing 3rd. Finishing first in their events included: Julia Vega (400m), Clara Schad (1600m and 3200m), 4x400 team of Emma Jamison, Julia Vega, Lilly Jamison, and Cecilia Jamison, 4x800 team of Isabel Jordt, Katelyn Waldoch, Tia Ward, and Addie Mondloch, Andrew Uy (400m), Connor Hanson (3200m), 4x100 team of Aiden Marin, Blake Fleege, Ernie Malekebu, and Kayden Mullings, and the 4x200 team of Aiden Marin, Andrew Uy, Blake Newiger, and Owen Anderson. The Crusaders run in the Pequot Lakes Invite on Saturday.