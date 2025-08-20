Explore The Magic Of The Ledge Amphitheater For Free

Explore The Magic Of The Ledge Amphitheater For Free

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Wednesday is the day to get a behind-the-scenes look at a popular venue in Waite Park. The Ledge is hosting an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will be able to explore the venue, take a selfie on stage, take in all the splendor of the facility, and adventurous fans might even be able to belt out a tune. Originally, the open house was to take place on July 16th, but inclement weather forced the Ledge to postpone it.

The tours are self-guided, but staff will be on hand to answer questions and share behind-the-scenes stories from concerts.  The Open House at the Ledge Amphitheater is free to attend.

