WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Wednesday is the day to get a behind-the-scenes look at a popular venue in Waite Park. The Ledge is hosting an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will be able to explore the venue, take a selfie on stage, take in all the splendor of the facility, and adventurous fans might even be able to belt out a tune. Originally, the open house was to take place on July 16th, but inclement weather forced the Ledge to postpone it.

The tours are self-guided, but staff will be on hand to answer questions and share behind-the-scenes stories from concerts. The Open House at the Ledge Amphitheater is free to attend.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Alison Krauss and Union Station at the Ledge, 2025. Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

(Photo: The Ledge Amphitheater Facebook page) (Photo: The Ledge Amphitheater Facebook page) loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt