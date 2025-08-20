Explore The Magic Of The Ledge Amphitheater For Free
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Wednesday is the day to get a behind-the-scenes look at a popular venue in Waite Park. The Ledge is hosting an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will be able to explore the venue, take a selfie on stage, take in all the splendor of the facility, and adventurous fans might even be able to belt out a tune. Originally, the open house was to take place on July 16th, but inclement weather forced the Ledge to postpone it.
Read More: UPDATE: Open House At The Ledge Postponed
The tours are self-guided, but staff will be on hand to answer questions and share behind-the-scenes stories from concerts. The Open House at the Ledge Amphitheater is free to attend.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.
Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025.
Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge
ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.