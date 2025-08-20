Join TriCAP&#8217;s Open House For Community Resources In Waite Park

Tri-CAP bus (photo courtesy of Tri-CAP)

Tri-CAP is holding an open house at their facility 1210 23rd Avenue South in Waite Park today (August 20) from 3-6pm.  The event will include tours of the garage, a resource table, food, snacks and beverages.  A presentation from Tri-CAP's director will take place at 4pm.  There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.

What Tri-CAP Does

Tri-CAP offers 18 programs which includes busing, car repair, SNAP benefits, taxes and more.  They serve a 5-county area.

 

