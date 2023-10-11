Waite Park Fire Department Open House

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park residents have a chance to learn more about their fire department tomorrow. The Waite Park Fire Department is hosting their annual open house from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be educational opportunities such as station tours, fire truck tours, fire safety information, and Minnesota DNR Firewise. They will also have entertainment with a bouncy house, a monster truck, giveaways, and food.

The Waite Park Fire Department is made up of all volunteer firefighters, and the open house is part of Fire Prevention Week.

