MOMS Club Hosting Open House Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- A local group for moms is looking for new members.

The MOMS Club of St. Cloud is hosting an open house and meet and greet at Wilson Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

President Kayla Kasparek says anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to come.

Moms can come and just visit with us, see what we're all about, see how the kids interact and things like that. You can obviously reach out after for information as well. It's pretty easy to become a member.

The club was formed in 1996 and serves St. Cloud, Waite Park, Foley, Clearwater, Clear Lake, Rockville, Cold Spring, Kimball, and South Haven.

Kasparek says the group holds many events during the year for moms, kids, and families.

Playdates, holiday parties, mom's night out, we have family events that we try to do once a month. We do zoo outings, we've visited the local fire stations, we've been out to the local St. Cloud airport. We just really try to do a lot of things in the community.

Members pay annual dues to cover operation costs and to support an area non-profit organization selected each year. Previous partners include the St. Cloud Hospital NICU and Feeding Area Children Together.