Highway 24 Reconstruction Open House in Annandale

ANNANDALE -- A highway reconstruction project in Annandale is going to disrupt traffic, affect street parking and create challenges for local businesses this summer.

Highway 24 will be torn up this spring between Highway 55 and Poplar Avenue.

The nearly $5-million project will reconstruct the road, install new underground utilities including water mains and storm and sanitary sewer. As part of the construction, sidewalks will also be closed as new, wider ones are built.

There is an open house meeting scheduled at Annandale City Hall for Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be no formal presentation and you are invited to arrive at any time during that period. You will be able to learn about the project detours, access to local businesses, see the two stages of work and ask questions.

The project will take place from April through November.

