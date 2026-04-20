MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- With milder spring temps, road construction season has begun, and Xcel Energy is reminding people to be aware of crews when driving. Xcel Energy is raising awareness for utility and construction crews all week as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 20 - 24.

Much like for emergency vehicles, most states have laws requiring drivers to slow down and merge away from vehicles working on the side of the road. National Work Zone Awareness Week promotes the following safe-driving practices when approached emergency, construction or maintenance vehicles working on the side of the road: slow down as you approach the zone, follow signs and flaggers, move over when possible to provide a buffer zone, slow down to 20 mph below the posted limit if you can't move over, and never use your smart phone while driving.

Learn more about National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Utility and Construction workers around the country will wear orange on Wednesday as part of Go Orange Day to provide a visible reminder of their support for the families who have been impacted by work zone incidents.

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