ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Creating a river walk along the Mississippi River has long been the dream of St. Cloud city leaders; that dream will finally become a reality with the help of the Minnesota State Legislature.

The bonding bill passed Sunday by state lawmakers includes $3 million for the river walk project.

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City Administrator Tracy Hodel says they will reimagine 5th Avenue North along the west side of the river from Butler Park to just south of St. Cloud Hospital.

We're going to be giving 5th Avenue a road diet, likely going down to a one-lane roadway is what we're thinking along that route, and then adding a bike lane and a trail along the riverside.

Hodel says the timing for the funding couldn't be better, as the city is wrapping up its Downtown Comprehensive Plan.

These projects do align and are catalysts for initiating our new comp plan that is going to be brought to the council for review and approval in the next few weeks.

Bonding money requires a 50 percent local match, so the city will have to come up with an additional $3 million for the project.

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Hodel says she's likely to break ground as soon as next year, but it may take up to two construction seasons to complete the new river walk.