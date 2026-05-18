Summertime could be a good time to add a part-time job, a side hustle or switch careers. To talk about summer job opportunities, I was joined by Gail Cruikshank, Talent and Community Impact Director at Greater St. Cloud.

Part-Time Jobs

Cruikshank says a part-time job still matters and it's not just about the paycheck. She says it builds habits, working with new people and extending your skills. She says often times these part-time jobs teach you real skills you can't learn in a classroom. A part-time job may allow you to explore a new career path and open a door you may have been looking for.

Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Side Hustles

The difference between a part-time job and a side gig/hustle is when it's your side hustle, you are the boss. Cruikshank says you can set your hours, and allow you to do something you truly enjoy. She says a side hustle can supplement your income but the idea isn't that your going to get rich. Cruikshank says some of the most successful entrepreneurs started with a side hustle or gig that turns into something much more.

Job Shadow

Job shadowing can be a great option. Cruikshank says regardless of age, this could allow the person doing the job shadowing to learn what an experienced person is doing a career you are interested in. This opportunity will allow you to learn all of what this type of job is and will reveal whether this job would be a good fit for you. Cruikshank suggests to directly ask people in positions you're interested in whether a job shadowing would be acceptable option for them.

Mentoring

Being a mentor and acquiring a mentor can be very important. Cruikshank says a mentor is not a tutor or coach you pay. Instead a mentor is someone who's where you want to go and would willing to help you get there. She says a great mentoring relationship starts with just one good conversation. Cruikshank suggests coming with questions, be curious and follow up.

Jobs

As of last Friday, St. Cloud job spot had 1,008 part-time jobs, 325 temporary jobs and 35 internships.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, click below.