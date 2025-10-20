Finding a job can feel like a full time job. Gail Cruikshank is the talent director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She joined me on WJON for our "Get a Job" monthly segment. Cruikshank highlighted some the signs that you need to look for a new job.

U.S. Economy Adds 253,000 Jobs In April, Unemployment Rates Drops To 3.4 Percent Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Six signs it is time to look for a new job.

1) You are apathetic and complacent

2) You don’t feel like you are making a difference

3) You dread going to work

4) Even your salary can’t make up for your dissatisfaction.

5) Your job is affecting your personal life.

6) You dream of starting a new career.

Cruikshank says November-January are typically the worst times of year to look to change jobs due to the holiday season, reduced budgets, and companies' focus on year-end planning. Cruikshank says 55% of people start a new job in January. She says before changing jobs, consider your career goals, values, and skills, and evaluate your current job's impact on your work-life balance, compensation, and professional growth. Cruikshank suggests researching career paths of interest, talk to professionals in those fields to confirm alignment to your career goals and assess potential job prospects, including salary, benefits, and company culture, to ensure the change aligns with your long-term objectives.

Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Cruikshank highlights some key tips to finding a new job:

Tips to Consider:

● 1) Pursue through JobSpot or job boards viewing what is out there.

● 2) Connect with people you know and help you arrange informational interviews/introductions to folks/employers you are most interested in.

● 3) What can you do to advance your skills? The more versatile you are with your skill set, improves your chances with an employer. Wide variety of training opportunities through Career Solutions.

● Volunteer - best way to give back but also meet people that can help connect you.

For more information on jobs in the St. Cloud area go to greaterstcloudjobspot.com or stcloudshines.com.

