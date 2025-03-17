How You Can Become a High Demand Employee

What is a "high demand employee"? Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director Gail Cruikshank joined me on WJON to highlight what Central Minnesotans can do increase or maintain your workplace value.

Cruikshank says in Minnesota for 2025, strong demand is anticipated in technology (specifically AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity), healthcare, and finance, along with key sectors such as construction trades, education, and manufacturing, as these areas offer both high growth potential and family-sustaining wages.

The top 5 key industries in Minnesota?

● Advanced Manufacturing.

● Life Sciences.

● Clean Tech & Renewable Energy.

● Food Production & Agriculture High-Growth and Demand Sectors: Technology & Innovation:

● AI and Machine Learning: Roles related to data science, AI development, and machine learning are expected to see significant growth.

● Cloud Computing: The demand for cloud expertise and cybersecurity professionals continues to rise as companies modernize their infrastructure.

● Cybersecurity: Minneapolis is a thriving tech hub with in-demand roles in cybersecurity and AI-enhanced security.

● Healthcare and Social Assistance: This sector is expected to experience substantial growth, offering various opportunities, including nursing and medical specialties. (284 jobs open at Centra Care only within our 3 county region)

Finance: ● FinTech and Investment Banking: The finance sector, particularly FinTech, is experiencing growth as well. (computer programming in financial arena)

Other Key Sectors: ● Construction Trades: The construction industry is experiencing high demand and significant growth. ● Manufacturing: Manufacturing is a key sector in Minnesota with high demand and growth potential. ● Education: Education and related fields are also in demand. Specific Skills in Demand: Technical Skills: ● Cloud computing skills. ● Cybersecurity expertise. ● AI and machine learning knowledge. ● Data science and analytics skills. ● Full-stack development. (building complete web applications from start to finish) Other Skills: ● Strong communication and interpersonal skills are important for many roles. ● Critical thinking and problem-solving skills are valuable in various industries.

Cruikshank says if you don't have experience in these high demand roles, what should you do? Increase ● Strong soft skills are important in all jobs ● What transferable skills do you bring to a high demand industry opportunities? ● Consider learning a new skill or industry. ● Identify increased efficiencies in the field you are in to help strengthen your current role ● Meet or network with a friend/family member in an in-demand industry to explore where your skills may fit in. ● Continuous learning in any area will strengthen your employability growth. ●

Most importantly Gail says - DO WHAT YOU LOVE AND ALIGN WITH YOUR SKILLSETS Challenge to Employers: ● What are you doing to continue to upskill/train your associates to compete in our ever changing work environment? ● Happy and challenged employees will remain loyal ● Screen every applicant applying to your jobs. If you don’t, you are missing top talent that can take your company to the next level.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail, it is available below. Learn more about in the St. Cloud area at stcloudshines.com.