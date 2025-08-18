Daycare options for working parents are scarce in Central Minnesota. To talk about how parents and employers deal with this challenge I was joined on WJON by Gail Cruikshank (Talent Director, Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation) and Brian Fleming (Economic Development Coordinator with Sherburne County).

Partnership

Cruikshank says the GSDC is partnering with Brian and Sherburne County to tackle some key issues facing the region. Brian says many residents of Sherburne County commute to work out of the county and some commute into the county for work. The city of Becker was selected for the Rural Childcare Innovation Program through First Children Finance. Fleming says this study looks into childcare and workforce concerns in Becker.

Gail Cruikshank and Brian Fleming (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Adjusted Website Working for Parents

Fleming says Sherburne County created a website using the information already gathered identifying in-home childcare providers. He says they did the leg work creating an availability feature. Fleming indicates they now have available on the Sherburne County Economic Development and childcare side of Health and Human Services website an interactive map. He says the map allows for parents to search for specific needs and the site will give parents which providers have openings for that need. Fleming says this will narrow the list for parents and save the time they may have spent calling more than 100 providers looking for openings.

National Problem

Cruikshank says a shortage of childcare is a national problem. She says Fleming and her are trying to do the best they can help these struggling parents find childcare. Both say employers are aware of these challenges and neither are aware of any employers in Sherburne County that offer in house childcare.

