Part-Time jobs, gig work and side hustles are becoming more common in Central Minnesota. This trend could be triggered by higher prices and a desire of more income. Cost of living raises rarely make up the cost increases most Americans are facing. Because of this, many people are looking for a second income. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She joined me on WJON for our monthly Get a Job Segment.

Gig Work

Cruikshank describes Gig work as temporary, flexible or short term jobs where individuals are paid per task or project. This can be working on a specific project for a neighbor, a musical performance or a 1-time job where no other commitment exists.

Side Hustle

Cruikshank says a side hustle is any type of secondary job, freelance work or small business activity that an individual undertakes in addition to their primary employment. She says examples could include a restaurant job on nights and weekends or season retail employment.

Not a Negative

Cruikshank says additional jobs are common and often positive for both the worker and that worker's full time employer. She says according to recent data, nearly 45–50% of U.S. workers now have some form of side gig or secondary income stream. In Minnesota, DEED’s 2025 report shows steady growth in self-employment, especially in professional and creative sectors. Cruikshank says side hustles can build new skills, creativity, and networks — employees often bring those new abilities back to their main job.

For information on jobs available in the St. Cloud area go to stcloudshines.com or greaterstcloudjobspot.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, click below.