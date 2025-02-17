How Central MN Employers Can Reach Untapped Potential

Not everything is as it seems. Employers may be able to access untapped potential and Greater St. Cloud Development Talent Director, Gail Cruikshank joined me on WJON to tell us how. The GSDC and St. Cloud Technical and Community College hosted an untapped potential workshop with approximately 40 employers. Cruikshank says the discussion at the workshop centered around employers' experience with hiring pockets of untapped talent. She says this can include those with Associate of Arts degrees, veterans, fair chance employees, international applicants and immigrants.

The types of skills most employers seeks include collaboration skills, critical thinking skills, reliability, attention to detail, engagement, team driven skills, growth mindset, integrity and flexibility in scheduling. Cruikshank says untapped talent are skills everyone has that haven't been identified or utilized effectively. These skills can be identified by employers looking further into their employee's interests and background. She says employers should seek out the transferable skills that lie within their staff.

Cruikshank wants employers to review every application they receive because it is possible the applicant may be a better fit for a job that they aren't applying for. She explains many employers have become less strict on the experience requirements listed on the job opening.

The St. Cloud area still has approximately 5,000 jobs available in the tri-county area. Learn more about these jobs at stcloudshines.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, it is available below.