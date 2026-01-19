Jobs available in the St. Cloud area have slowed. That according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She joined me on WJON for our monthly "Get a Job" segment.

Less of a Job Seeker Market

Gail indicates there are over 3,600 jobs available on Job Spot. That number is down from previous postings in part due to duplications on web site. She says that problem has been cleaned up. Cruikshank explains more than 3,600 jobs in the Stearns, Benton and Sherburne County area, is still a big number. She says these are jobs at all levels albeit not as robust as we've seen in recent months.

Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Personal and Professional Growth

To enhance a person's job potential and growth there are many strategies Gail suggests to embrace. Developing yourself both personally and professionally go hand in hand. Gail says being a good team player and good communicator helps a person grow personally and professionally. Being flexible and adaptable are also skills that can help with an employee's development. Gail says employers are looking for people who can adjust to different technologies and changes in the workplace.

Improve Personal Skills

Improving your connections can start with networking and volunteering in the community. Cruikshank suggests individuals work on their personal development which includes health/fitness, well being, motivation, self confidence and enhancing your communication skills.

Professional Growth

Improving a person's personal and professional growth should also be the responsibility of your supervisor at work. Cruikshank says if you haven't talked with your supervisor at work about this, you should. She says self confidence can be fostered by relationships with your employer, family and friends. Cruikshank believes a person's professional growth should be a goal of each employer regardless of the length of time a person has been employed at that place of work.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, click below.