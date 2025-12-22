St. Cloud are employers may be looking for ways to improve their workplaces and to find quality employees in 2026. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the St. Cloud Development Corporation joined Lee Voss this month to talk about 10 recruitment tips for employers in 2026.

Lead With Skills - No Just Credentials

Gail suggests moving toward shift skills-based hiring. She says candidates increasingly showcase competencies via micro-credentials, portfolios, and project work. Ensure job postings clearly by listing required skills and outcomes—not just degrees or years of experience.

Build and Always On Talent Pipeline

Gail says gone are the days of reactive recruiting. She says in 2026, top employers maintain continuous engagement with passive candidates using talent communities, alumni networks, industry affirming groups, and automated nurturing campaigns.

Use AI Terms Ethically to Speed Up Screening

Gail indicates AI now assists with sourcing, resume screening, job-ad targeting, and initial assessments. She suggests using transparent, bias-checked tools and always keep a human decision-maker involved.

Optimize Job Posts for Search and Mobile

Most job seekers first see openings online for the first time using their phones. Gail says make sure the postings are short and scannable, they should be clear about compensation and flexibility, written at a 9th–10th grade reading level and SEO-friendly with keywords candidates actually use.

Prioritize Flexibility in Every Possible Role

Gail explains flexibility remains a top candidate priority—even in onsite industries. She suggests, hybrid scheduling, shift-swapping, compressed workweeks and ask your employees what they would like. Gail says even small changes can dramatically widen your candidate pool.

Strengthen Your Employer Value Proposition

Gail says candidates expect authentic messaging around company purpose, culture and inclusion effort, and career development options.

Leverage Employee Referral Networks

Gail says referrals remain the strongest source of high-quality hires.

She suggests to boost referrals with micro-bonuses, recognition programs and instant referral submissions via mobile.

Shorten and Simplify Your Hiring Process

Gail says top talent won’t wait weeks. She believes in 10–15 minute applications, a two-step interview processes, rapid decision timelines and real-time candidate updates through automated communication.

Evaluate Candidate Experience with Personalization

Gail says use personalization throughout the process—similar to customer journeys. Examples include tailored outreach messages and skill-based feedback after interviews.

Retention Starts During Recruitment

Gail would like to see employers position candidates for long-term success by clarifying, growth pathways, mentorship availability and performance expectations

If you'd like to listen to Lee Voss' conversation with Gail Cruikshank, click below.