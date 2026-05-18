COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota city will get some help with making much-needed repairs to one of its facilities. The City of Cold Spring has been awarded $5.5 million in the state bonding package to assist with repairs at the Wastewater Treatment plant.

The updates include improvements to the trickling filter treatment train, activated sludge treatment train, biological treatment process, sludge dewatering process, and equipment for the ultraviolet disinfection system, and more. City officials say they originally requested a larger amount, but the state requested they come up with a phased plan so they could provide some funds this year and additional money for the second phase later.

Waite Park and Sartell did not receive any bonding funds.

The current bonding money will be used to complete the design of the project and to build some of the components. The City of Holdingford was also included in the bonding bill. Holdingford will receive $1 million dollars for a Lift Station replacement.

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