ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Grab a pint of beer and learn a little bit about the history of printing. The Stearns County History Museum is hosting another Hops and History event this Thursday.

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The topic is titled "Mary Bruno and Friends: Women in Printing," and it will be at 6:00 p.m. at Pantown Brewing Company.

Bruno says she's proud to stand on the shoulders of generations of women who came before her.

Women were always around, even though they weren't getting credit for a long time. There are some pretty intense and fascinating stories about these kinds of batty women who were fighting for rights and equality and all kinds of stuff.

There is a $10 suggested donation if you go.

We're going to keep it fun, digestible, and entertaining. We're not going to go super deep on anything. Just kind of reviewing how old school printing isn't dead and how keeping this craft alive is really important and is having a resurgance.

Bruno is most known for her witty greeting cards. She says she's also been doing a lot of posters recently. She is also expanding her print shop, Bruno Press, because she's growing her business with things like printing parties and print socials.