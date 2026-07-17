Gilman in the Spotlight Next Weekend

Gilman Days will take place Friday, July 24 - Sunday, July 26 in Gilman. To learn more about what to expect, I was joined by Gilman Days spokesperson Michelle Spiczka.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Friday

Spiczka says the event starts with their softball tournament Friday night. She says both kids and adults will be participating. Spiczka says they have 5-6 youth teams involved ranging from 5th to 8th grade.

Saturday

The softball tournament continues on Saturday, a pickleball tournament starts in morning on Saturday on their new pickleball courts. Spiczka says they will have 2 divisions for pickleball; casual and competitive. The Hillbilly walk/run and a kids fun run starts at 7:45am in the church parking lot. The medallion hunt will start at 10am with clues posted at the Gilman Liquor store with a $50 prize. There will also be a craft sale on main street, for a big part of the day, a horseshoe tournament will start at 9am Saturday with a $10 entry fee.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Parade

The parade Saturday starts at 12:30pm on Main Street. Spiczka expects 30-40 units in the parade highlighted by the Gilman Hillbilly Rig this year. After the parade there will be inflatables for the kids, a kids tractor pull, and a raffle and quilt prize drawing at 6pm at the Bingo stand. There will be cash Bingo at the liquor store.

Sunday

Sunday morning breakfast will be from 8-10am sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The tractor pull will take place at noon on the backside of the park. Learn more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Michelle Spiczka, click below.