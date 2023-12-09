Two Hurt In Crash Near Gillman

GILLMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt Friday night in a crash near Gillman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:00 p.m. a pickup driven by 36-year-old Evan Anderson of Hastings was going south on Golden Spike Road, and a car driven by 19-year-old Amanda Lewandowski of Foley was going south on Highway 25 when they collided in the intersection.

Both Anderson and Lewandowski were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

