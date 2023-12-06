One Person Hurt In Crash Near Clearwater

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Clearwater Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 44-year-old Trisha Born of Hutchinson, an SUV driven by 41-year-old Eric Gustafson of Waverly, and a second SUV driven by 20-year-old Gracie Ash of Milaca were all going east on Interstate 94 around 1:30 when they collided.

The state patrol says Born was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gustafson and Ash were not hurt in the crash.

