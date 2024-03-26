One Person Was Hurt When Their Car Rolled Monday Night

WEST UNION TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says one person was hurt Monday night around 8:00 p.m. in a single-car crash near West Union.

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 28-year-old Blaize Depass of Plymouth was going west on I-94 when it lost control, rolled, and came to rest on the exit ramp.

Depass was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

