Restoring Downtown Little Falls One Piece Of The Puzzle
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Restoring their downtown is just the tip of the iceberg for one local community. Last week WJON told you about the city of Little Falls' efforts to restore their downtown.
In addition to getting the downtown businesses back to near full occupancy, the city has been bringing in more manufacturing businesses like Lakeshirts, Barrett Pet Foods, and AirBorn. The additional manufacturing has created over 1,000 jobs in the last five years. Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka says in addition to the downtown and manufacturing they want to work on the west side of town too:
"The west side is very important to us. If we would get that bridge over the railroad tracks, I think that would really benefit our west side with more houses built and more industry, more shops, things like that over on the west side."
Zylka says they are partnering with local schools to open a new child care center on the west side by the end of 2024, and working on bringing more housing to the city as well. He says all the restoration is like a big puzzle, the city works on whatever they can help with, and fits best for the community's needs.
