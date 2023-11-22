Christmas At The Mansions Starts Friday In Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- In addition to the holidays, late November is the only time you can see two historic homes in Little Falls. The Linden Hill's annual mansion tour starts on Friday and runs until December 3rd. The two mansions were built in 1898 by partners in the Pine Tree Lumber Company, Charles Weyerhaeuser and Richard Musser.

Every year the two manions are opened up for tours and decorated with a holiday theme. This year's theme is "There Are Angels Among Us." Friends of Linden Hill's Executive Director Julia Mueller says they will get thousands of visitors over the ten days, and actually be very busy on Black Friday:

"It's a really great day to do it because a lot of times people have family in town or they have the day off so it ends up being really nice. Also, we don't start until one o'clock and so a lot of times people are done with their Black Friday shopping, they've stood in line and done all the fun, competitive shopping that they can do for the day."

Mueller says the Musser house is only open for tours during this time because it is rented for the rest of the year. She says Linden Hill gets its name from the Linden Trees that used to cover the land before the mansions were built.

The tours are self-guided and run from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The final entry is one hour before closing, and there is a cost to take the tour.

